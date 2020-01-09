Doohan, Fittipaldi and Hughes team up for HWA Racelab

HWA Racelab will have a changed driver lineup for 2020 after announcing that Jack Doohan son of 500cc Motorbike Champion Mick and former Ferrari Academy driver Enzo Fittipaldi will partner up with Jake Hughes.

The German-based team whose first season in the new Formula 3 Championship saw them finish fifth in the constructor’s championship with one win courtesy of Hughes taking victory in the spring race at the Red Bull Ring.

HWA Racelab’s team principal Ulrich Fritz had said that he wants HWA’s more top threes from HWA in the coming season with their newly strengthed lineup.

“We want to consistently have more than one driver challenging for the podium”.

After three seasons in GP3/F3 Hughes is hoping that 2020 will be the year that he finally takes the F3 crown and to push his career in an upward direction.

“The goal is clear: To take my career and the team to the next level“.

Rookie Fittipaldi is ready for the challenge of Formula 3 as he heads to HWA after four years with the Ferrari Junior Academy which saw him crowned Italian F4 Champion in 2018 and runner up in the Formula Regional European Championship last year.

“I really can’t wait to join this super competitive and challenging FIA F3 Championship. I am also really excited to join this new adventure with HWA Racelab. Thanks also to the Ferrari Driver Academy and my sponsors for their continued support”.

As for Doohan, he comes into F3 with the pressure of having a reputation to protect due to his father’s surname and after three years in cars which as only seen him finish fifth and eleventh in the British and European Regional F3 championships despite finishing runner up in the 2019 Asian F3 Winter series.

“I hope I can challenge for the for the title with a top team like HWA Racelab”.

With the announcement of its new lineup, today HWA’s 2019 drivers Bent Viscaal and Keyvan Andres will have to look for employment elsewhere whilst Sophia Flörsch who drove for the team in a comeback drive at Macau and in testing at Valencia failed to make the lineup.