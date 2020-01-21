Eddie Lewis hoping to make an impact in Junior BRC

18-year-old young rally star Eddie Lewis is ready to make an impact and tackle the stages of the 2020 Junior British Rally Championship.

He will join the British’s premier rally series at Cambrian Rally alongside his co-driver Dominic Adams.

Lewis who recently acquired a brand-new M-Sport built Ford Fiesta R2T in late 2019, will take part in a season-long campaign in the single-make series of Junior BRC. After a strong showing at WRC event of Wales Rally GB against the well established Junior World Championships drivers, Lewis is all set to carry the momentum on to 2020.

Lewis is one of a new generation of talent ready to impress in the British championship this season, but the British ace is under no illusion about the challenges ahead.

“A lot of things pulled me to the BRC. The variety of events level playing field with the cars, top drivers to pitch yourself against, all played a part as well as the variety of surfaces. Lewis said.

“My experience of longer events and the R2 car is so, so limited and I feel my first year in the BRC will enable me to raise my game against some great competition and great events.”

“I am quite young and have much to learn, so I will be taking it one event at a time. I need to be finishing events to get the miles and experience.

“I have no pressure when it comes to results as I am looking at a long-term game. I won’t be taking on the established names at the start, but over time I want to be knocking on the door.” Lewis added.

“I am looking forward to Ypres. I went the last couple of years to watch and always wanted to take part. The longer events will be a challenge but for us, the recce training will be very important.

“We learnt how much a good set of notes are worth on Wales Rally GB as we struggled a bit. I think the environment of the BRC will enable me to become a better driver in and out of the car. I can’t wait to get going.” Lewis continued.

British Rally Championship will kick-off the season at the Cambrian Rally on 8 February.