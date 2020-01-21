Finlay Retson is ready for the season-opener at Cambrian Rally

19-year-old rising star from Scotland, Finlay Retson, is looking forward to the season-opener of the 2020 British Rally Championship at Cambrian Rally, driving an M-Sport built Ford Fiesta R2T, with his new co-driver Rhys Stoneman alongside.

Retson is working furiously on to secure a budget for the remaining season after completing his first season with the brand-new car.

He took a well deserved podium at the Pirelli Rally and he also took the fight for the €60,000 Euro prize fund to the last couple of stages of the season.

Looking forward he has his eyes set on a few rounds in the championship.

“2019 was not where we liked to be. It was a new car and took a bit of time to get used to. We showed we can fight towards the front and our Pirelli podium showed that” Retson said.

“Then I made some stupid mistakes which cost us some good points and finishes which could have meant we were higher up in the standings and definitely right up there for the Fiesta prize.”

“We have to reset for 2020. A new year ahead and new competition, but I want to be getting regular podiums. There are some exciting drivers coming into the series and it’s going to be a strong series again, but we have to focus on what we can do.

“I want to ease into the first round and not do anything stupid. It will be quite some time since I last drove the car and I will have a new co-driver. If we settle at a good pace, I can then push once everything is perfect. I don’t want to have any big moments this year.”

“I always look forward to Ypres, it’s like a WRC event and the buzz around it is mega. I want a finish this year, that’s all I want from there. I would like to get to Scotland as I loved that event last year,” Retson added.

“Competing on Scottish stages gives me the confidence and seeing friends and Scottish flags gives me a kick so I would like to get to Galloway Hills.”

The British Rally Championship will kick-off their 2020 season at Cambrian Rally on 8 February.