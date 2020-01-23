First entries announced for revamped British Rallycross Championship

Drivers have been announcing their plans to compete in the Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires this year.

Several drivers are returning to the series which has been revamped after receiving strong support since Lydden Hill’s announcement to run for at least the next three years.

Long-time title contender Ollie O’Donovan is back for 2020 after leaving the championship midway through last year. The Irishman said: “I am delighted to confirm my return to British Rallycross.

“I made the decision to pull out last year as I wasn’t happy about the inconsistency of the decisions being made. Now, I’m confident that we have a great team of people on-board, and on-event officials that will ensure we run a fair and fun championship. I can’t wait to get back.”

Tristan Ovenden is among the drivers who will move up to the Supercar class this season. The three-time back to back Supernational Champion will drive an ex-Doran Citroen DS3 in the premier class.

Steve Hill (Mitsubishi X) and Roger Thomas (M-Sport Ford Fiesta) are among those also confirmed with a number of other Supercar returnees to be announced shortly.

Reigning Swift champion Tom Constantine is one of the first to confirm his bid for back-to-back titles in 2020.

Patrick O’Donovan wasn’t far behind in announcing his return to the one-make Junior series this year, in which he lost the championship by a solitary point last season.

The BMW Mini RX class sees reigning champion Drew Bellerby defending his title. Whilst brothers’ Andrew Hawkes and Martin Hawkes are back behind the wheel of Hawkes Fire Minis and Archie Thomas (son of Roger) has also committed to the class.

The format of this year’s events will remain largely the same as previous years; the Supercar class will run over a minimum of six weekends, a minimum of six rounds.

Other classes will feature a mixture of single and double header weekend events and a minimum of eight rounds.

Provisional Supercar Calendar:

RD 1 – April 12th/13th – Lydden Hill

RD 2 – May 24th/25th – Pembrey

RD 3 – June 20th/21st – Valkenswaard*

RD 4 – July 18th/19th – Mondello Park

RD 5 – August 30th/31st – Lydden

RD 6 – September 26th/27th – Knockhill

*Pending ratification by the FIA



Additional round for support classes:

October 18th – Pembrey