Front Row Motorsports sign extension with Ford

Front Row Motorsports will continue to be a Blue Oval team. On Tuesday, the team announced it has signed contract extensions with Ford Performance to continue its partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and receive engines from Roush-Yates Engines.

“Continuing to build on our successful relationship, we have extended our services agreement with Ford Performance, Roush Fenway Racing and Roush Yates Engines,” read a team statement on social media.

After cycling between various manufacturers for much of its early history, FRM permanently switched to Ford in 2010. In the decade since, the team has enjoyed two race wins, including a playoff appearance in 2016 with now-Roush driver Chris Buescher. For the 2020 season, Michael McDowell and John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the #34 and #38 Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series, respectively. Todd Gilliland will also race for the team in its new Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series branch via alliance with DGR-Crosley.

In 2019, FRM fielded three cars for McDowell, rookie Matt Tifft, and veteran David Ragan. Tifft’s season was cut short by health problems, resulting in his departure at year’s end; Nemechek and Truck champion Matt Crafton filled in for Tifft to finish the season. Tifft’s #36 car was eventually removed from the team’s 2020 lineup. Ragan, who finished 2019 thirtieth in points, retired from full-time competition, but will contest the 2020 Daytona 500 with Rick Ware Racing, utilising the #36’s number and charter. McDowell scored the team’s lone top-ten and -five finishes of 2019 as he ended it twenty-ninth in the standings.

Roush-Yates Engines, formed via merger between Roush and Robert Yates Racing‘s engine teams, currently provides motors to all Ford teams in the Cup Series. In addition to the eponymous Roush Fenway, other Ford organisations include Go Fas Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, and Wood Brothers Racing.