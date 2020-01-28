Hitech GP sign Hauger and Lawson for FIA Formula 3 assault

Hitech GP has finalised their FIA Formula 3 championship driver lineup for 2020 with Red Bull Junior duo Denis Hauger and Liam Lawson signed to partner Max Fewtrell.

Norwgian Hauger who is the defending Italian Formula 4 champion will be one of the youngest drivers in the series at the age of 16 years old.

“I’m super excited to start 2020 with Red Bull and Hitech GP,” explained Hauger. “It’s a new step in my career and I cannot wait for the season to start and to work hard for our achievements! I would like to thank the team for this opportunity!”

Kiwi Lawson moves from MP Motorsport after a solid first season in the series which saw him finish eighth in the championship and two podiums.

Team principal Oliver Oakes was delighted with his two new signings as his team expands into Formula 2 for the first time.

“We are really pleased to have both Dennis and Liam join us in F3 this year and to continue our partnership with Red Bull for a further season, retaining the trust from them to work with their talented drivers,” said Oakes.

“Their ability behind the wheel has continually impressed us so we’re looking forward to a successful season ahead.”