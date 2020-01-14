Hyundai Announce WRC2 Entry with Gryazin and Veiby

Hyundai Motorsport will have a two-car entry in the FIA WRC2 category.

A pair of Hyundai i20 R5s will be driven by Nikolay Gryazin and Ole Christian Veiby. Gryazin’s co-driver is Yaroslav Fedorov whilst Veiby’s co-pilot is the experienced Jonas Andersson.

Both Gryazin and Veiby are young at just 22 and 23 years of age respectively, both winning WRC2 events last year. Gryazin in Finland and Veiby in Sweden.

Team principal, Andrea Adamo says the decision is important for a number of factors: “It reaffirms and strengthens our commitment to the WRC as a whole.

“On the technical side, it will also allow us to prove the competitiveness and performance of our recently upgraded i20 R5 ’20 – the product of tremendous hard work by our Customer Racing department.”

Veiby is already excited for the Monte Carlo Rally at the end of this month and cannot wait to get going: “I think we are going to be a very competitive team! I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s no secret that the goal is always to be on the top step; I think we have the potential to be that strong and to do really well together as a team. I also hope the experience I have picked up from a lot of different R5 cars will be valuable for the development of the i20 R5.”

Gryazin has previously raced in the European Rally Championship and is searching for that extra gear to elevate his career this season: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Yaroslav and me to join the championship-winning team in 2020!

“It is great to feel their motivation and support of me for this WRC 2 program. Joining a manufacturer is another step in my career and I am convinced I will be able to move onto other levels with Hyundai Motorsport in the future.“

Estonia-based RedGrey Team will run the operation, which will be formally entered as Hyundai Motorsport N.

Both crews began their preparations for Rallye Monte-Carlo (23-26 January) with a test in the Gap region of France in December, getting acquainted with the i20 R5 ’20 and its Pirelli tyres.