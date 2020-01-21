Formula 1

Latifi chooses number six for maiden F1 season

by Ed Spencer
written by Ed Spencer
Photo Credit:Octane Photos

Nicholas Latifi has chosen the number that he will use for his maiden Formula 1 season with the Canadian rookie choosing the number six.

Latifi who finished runner up in last year’s Formula 2 championship for DAMS explained his choice of number in a video released by Williams Racing’s social media accounts on Monday morning.

“I’m sure you’re all wondering what number I’ve decided to choose for the upcoming Formula 1 season, I decided to choose number six,” said Latifi.

The reason I chose this is because I’m from Toronto, and Toronto is known as the six, basically, because if you’re from there, your area code for your phone number is either 416 or 647, It’s a bit silly, but it kind of stuck, so I decided to choose that.”

2020 will also be the first time that the number six appears on a Formula 1 car since Nico Rosberg used the number from 2014-16 when driving for Mercedes before the German retired in December 2016.

Credit: LAT Photographic/Williams F1

Latifi joins a long list of drivers to have used the number six at Williams from World Champions Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet and fellow Canadian Jacques Villeneuve to Grand Prix race winners Jacques Laffite, Ricciardo Patrese, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ed Spencer

I write a little bit about F1, don't hold back with views.

Related articles

REVIEW – Formula 2: Chasing The Dream Documentary

Roy Nissany’s test driver role linked to 2021 Israeli Grand Prix push

Pérez on Racing Point’s 2020 Chances: “There is very big, huge potential...

‘No Concerns’ over Williams’ 2020 Racing Budget – Claire Williams

Kvyat Needs Consistency to Be Considered for Future Red Bull Drive –...

Pit Building Complex completed ahead of the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix

Mercedes set Their 2020 Launch Date for Valentine’s Day

Williams Announce Roy Nissany as Official Test Driver for the 2020 F1...

Alexander Albon Showed Potential Early on During Toro Rosso Stay – Franz...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More