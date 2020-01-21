Latifi chooses number six for maiden F1 season

Nicholas Latifi has chosen the number that he will use for his maiden Formula 1 season with the Canadian rookie choosing the number six.

Latifi who finished runner up in last year’s Formula 2 championship for DAMS explained his choice of number in a video released by Williams Racing’s social media accounts on Monday morning.

“I’m sure you’re all wondering what number I’ve decided to choose for the upcoming Formula 1 season, I decided to choose number six,” said Latifi.

“The reason I chose this is because I’m from Toronto, and Toronto is known as the six, basically, because if you’re from there, your area code for your phone number is either 416 or 647, It’s a bit silly, but it kind of stuck, so I decided to choose that.”

Want to know what number @NicholasLatifi will be using in F1? 🔢



Of course you do! We'll let our Canadian rookie explain his choice 👇 pic.twitter.com/csaJB6177R — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) January 20, 2020

2020 will also be the first time that the number six appears on a Formula 1 car since Nico Rosberg used the number from 2014-16 when driving for Mercedes before the German retired in December 2016.

Credit: LAT Photographic/Williams F1

Latifi joins a long list of drivers to have used the number six at Williams from World Champions Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet and fellow Canadian Jacques Villeneuve to Grand Prix race winners Jacques Laffite, Ricciardo Patrese, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya.