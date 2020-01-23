Lirim Zendeli joins Trident for 2020 FIA F3 season

20-year-old German driver Lirim Zendeli has been announced as Team Tridents first driver signing for the 2020 FIA F3 season.

Zendeli, the 2018 ADAC Formula 4 champion, finished eighteenth in the 2019 FIA F3 championship driving for the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz, the highlights of his campaign being a front row in qualifying in Monza, and a double points finish at the Austrian round of the championship.

“After testing with the team in Valencia it was totally clear to me that I really would like take my career onto another level with this traditional and experienced team,” Zendeli said.

“I am convinced that we can achieve many very good results and I’ll give everything to bring some trophies to the teams headquarter in Milan.”

“Last year we watched Zendeli with great attention in the Formula 3 championship and even though he didn’t get particularly important results, his skills favorably impressed us,” said Trident owner Maurzio Salvadori.

“I am delighted to have him in the 2020 Team Trident line-up. I am sure he will be among the leading drivers, and that he will become one of the stars of the season.

“He has already driven a Team Trident car in last October’s post-season test at Valencia. Even if he was with us for only one day, we appreciated his driving talent, his sensible attitude and his absolute professionalism.”

Zendeli is currently competing in the 2020 edition of the Toyota Racing Series, where he sits 5th in the standings after scoring two podiums in the first round of the championship.

The 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship begins on March 21-22nd at the Bahrain International Circuit, supporting Formula One.