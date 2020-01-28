Max Fewtrell joins Hitech GP for 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship

Renault Sport Academy driver Max Fewtrell will be part of the Hitech GP team when the 2020 FIA F3 Championship gets underway at Bahrain with pre-season testing on 1-3 March.

The 20-year old will join the British team for the 9 round season which promises to be just as thrilling as ever.

Coming off of a season where he finished tenth in the drivers’ standings, Fewtrell will be part of a three-car assault from Hitech GP and will be looking to carry the momentum forward to finish higher up the table.

Hitech GP themselves finished runner up in the teams’ standings and will want to go one better this season.

Fewtrell has said in regards to his signing with Hitech GP, “I’m ready for this next challenge in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Hitech and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I learnt a lot of things in Formula 3 last year and I’ll be aiming to put that all into practice with some excellent results in 2020.

“It’s really good to be with a British team again. Last time I drove for a British team I won a title, so we’ll be looking to make it click this year and do the same.

Fewtrell will be entering his fourth season of being a part of the Renault Sport Academy, which he joined after winning the British F4 Championship in 2016. After a brilliant rookie outing in 2017 as part of the Formula Renault Eurocup, Max went one better and claimed the championship in the following year.

“It’s also a positive to be part of the Renault Sport Academy for a fourth season and I’m looking forward to using their support and experience through the year. It’s not long until it all begins and I’m ready to get back behind the wheel.”

Hitech GP Team Principal, Oliver Oakes, added, “We are really pleased to announce Max as our first signing for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship. I have followed his career for a few years now and he is an exciting talent.

“It’s great to have him join us in our F3 line-up this year and we are looking forward to taking him under our wing and fighting at the front. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship and the trust placed in Hitech by the Renault Driver Academy to work with their talented youngsters.”