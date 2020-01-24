Mission Winnow Ducati Team the first to showcase new 2020 bike

Presentations for the 2020 MotoGP season are up and running as Mission Winnow Ducati Team showcased their new 2020 model in Bologna.

The historic Palazzo Re Enzo in Piazza Maggiore, Bologna, was the scene of the unveil as both riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali and Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall’lgna were in attendance.

Speaking at the presentation, Domenicali said: “Our Panigale V4 machine has been profoundly renovated for 2020, and it wouldn’t have been born without the contribution of all the lessons that we have learned thanks to the competitions.

An engine that features a counter-rotating crankshaft, a spine and slice traction control, an efficient aerodynamic fairing that includes aerofoils are just a few of the elements deriving from the skillful work done by Gigi and his crew in MotoGP.”

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

The team will be expected to put forth a more consistent championship challenge in 2020, but with Yamaha’s success towards the end of 2019, and Marc Marquez being as dominant as ever, competition is only getting tougher.

“We already left the 2019 season behind, a year that saw us confirmed as runner-up in the riders’ standings for the third time in a row with Andrea.

Still, we can’t say that we are completely satisfied as our ultimate goal remains the same: winning the championship title. 2020 will be even more intense and demanding with twenty races scheduled in the calendar, and our rivals will be even more competitive.”

The brand new livery will be on show for its first competitive appearance at the opening round in Qatar, a race Dovizioso has won the last two seasons.

2019 was a season of huge promise, but one that ultimately ended in disappointment for both the team and riders.

With more consistency, Ducati figure to be a primary challenger to reigning champion Marquez, something Dovizioso is excited for.

“2019 was interesting and made us understand a few aspects that will help us to improve and grow in 2020.

Last year we finished as runner-up for the third consecutive time behind Marc Màrquez, a rider that for sure made the difference last year, but we also did our best managing well our potential.

Our goal is clear; we want to challenge for the title again. Both Ducati and I are working hard to be back stronger than ever before.

Compared to last year, I expect to find more competitive rivals, but we have also grown a lot, and I am confident that we will be able to continue with our positive trend.”

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

On the other side of the garage is fellow Italian Petrucci, who’s ride will be a coveted one come 2021.

For the 29 year-old, it’s a case of improving on the steps he made in his first season with the factory team: “2019 was positive for me, despite a few difficulties towards the end of the year. It was my best season in MotoGP in terms of results. I took my first win in Mugello in a fantastic race in front of my home crowd and all the Ducati fans.

I have been improving and growing each season, and this year I want to confirm my results and make further steps forward compared to last year.”

You can follow their progress with the upcoming four tests at Sepang, Jerez and a double header in Qatar, before the opening round at Losail on the 8th of March.