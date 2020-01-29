Monster Yamaha rider pairing for 2021 confirmed

French sensation Fabio Quartararo has today been announced as team-mate to Maverick Vinales at Yamaha for the 2021 season and beyond.

With the news of Vinales resigning for another two years just a day prior, the Japanese manufacturer acted quickly to snap up the in demand Petronas man.

This creates a formidable duo as the team go in search of their first championship since Jorge Lorenzo in 2015.

Quartararo wowed the paddock as a rookie from round one in 2019, and grew stronger with each passing race.

The 20 year-old claimed seven podiums and six pole positions, which includes being the youngest pole sitter in the sports history.

Yamaha know the substantial talent within their ranks, and had to avoid the risk of losing him to rival teams Honda, Ducati and Suzuki.

The move will see Quartararo move up to the factory team after two full seasons in the premier class, a challenge he’s excited for: “I’m delighted about what my management has achieved in the last few months together with YMC.

It was not simple to establish, but now I have a clear plan for the next three years and I’m really happy. I will work hard, like I did last year, and I’m extremely motivated to achieve great performances.”

Quartararo will look to build on a superb rookie season, the best since Marc Marquez in 2013 which starts with next month’s first test in Sepang.

“I feel like the winter period is too long – I’m really excited to go to the Sepang test next week to ride my new YZR-M1 and meet and work with my crew again.

I want to thank YMC and PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, who have given me the opportunity to enter the MotoGP class in 2019. I will give my all to do them proud again this year.”

Managing director Lin Jarvis has also announced that Quartararo will have full factory equipment for 2020: “For the upcoming season he will be provided with a factory-spec YZR-M1 and he will receive full support from Yamaha.”

You can see Quatararo in action for round one of the season in Qatar on the 8th of March, as he goes in search for his first victory in MotoGP.