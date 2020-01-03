MP Motorsport announce Drugovich for 2020 F2 season.

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich will make the graduation from F3 to the FIA Formula 2 Championship for the 2020 season with Dutch team MP Motorsport.

The 19-year-old showed promise in his debut F3 season in 2019 but only managed the one points finish at Hungary, finishing the season with just eight points in and sixteenth in the standings.

He makes a somewhat surprising step up to F2 in 2020 as his Carlin teammate of 2019 Logan Sargeant has stayed in F3 with PREMA despite having more points finishes and consistency over the course of the season.

Drugovich got his first taste of the Formula 2 car in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi as he and his teammate for the test Ralph Boschung both ended in the top ten.

The Brazilian enjoyed three days of valuable running at Abu Dhabi back in December. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

He said: “I’m really happy to join MP Motorsport for my first season in FIA Formula 2. We worked very well together in the Abu Dhabi test, and that gave me the confidence that as a combination we can do very well in 2020.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car for the first pre-season tests and my first race weekend in FIA Formula 2.”

An impressive junior formula résumé including the 2018 Euroformula Open title was enough to persuade team manager Sander Dorsman to reward the Brazilian with a seat.

“Felipe did a great job in his F2 test with us,” said Dorsman. “He was eager to learn and improved every session. So, when the moment came to sign him for the 2020 season, we didn’t hesitate one bit.

“We’ve kept an eye on Felipe ever since his title-winning performances in the lower categories, and it’s great that he’s now part of the team.”