New electric rally series gears up for first season in Germany

This year, the brand new Opel E-Corsa is launched as a rally car, behind the development is Opel Motorsport, the car completely runs on an electric drivetrain and will replace the Opel Adam Cup as a new one-make series.

This series will be the world’s first electric-powered rally class, and interest is growing already, those who jump in the venture can expect great exposure in the media when driving the world’s first electric-powered rally car in a series supported by the factory.

Opel Motorsport confirms that they are continuing and expanding the partnership with Holzer Motorsport, which previously operated the Opel Adam Cup, Holzer continues to run the new series and will assist with technical support during the season.

At the same time, Opel announced that Michelin is the official tire partner for the ADAC Opel-E Rally Cup when it starts 21-22 August at the Saarland-Palatinate Rallye. The season then goes on over to 2021 where six rounds are held before a first winner of the series is crowned.

Credit: Opel Motorsport

“The continuation of our more than 20-year cooperation with Holzer Motorsport further enhances the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup,” Jörg Schrott, Opel Motorsport Director said.

“Günther Holzer and his team have been a reliable and highly competent partner for the teams in the ADAC Opel Rally Cup since 2013. This also applies to Michelin. After the successful cooperation in the ADAC Opel Rally Cup, the tyre professionals will now also equip all Corsa e Rally teams.”

The development of the car continues and Opel Motorsport will carry out further tests at its own testing facility, driving on “real” rally roads that apply to continue development and testing operations. Ahead of the season, two test days are also expected for crews who are registered.