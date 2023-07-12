Kristoffersson, Veiby, Brynildsen to enter Hästkraftshelgen in Sweden

Johan Kristoffersson, currently leading the FIA World Rallycross Championship points standing and is a five-time world rallycross champion, will be one of the strong names to enter a local Rallysprint event in Sweden this Friday where he will face some hot names from the Nordic countries.

The Hästkraftshelgen event will take place in Årjäng, Southwest Sweden in the Värmland region very close to the Royal Rally of Scandinavia that took place last weekend and it will feature a short sprint course that goes up the hill of Årjäng. The rally sprint will be run several times on the mixed surface of gravel and tarmac, where the best time after all runs will be counted towards victory.

Kristoffersson who just came home after a double win in Extreme E in Sardinia, Italy last weekend, will be entering in a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 run by the family team Kristoffersson Motorsport and joining alongside him will be his World RX colleague Ole Christian Veiby, also entered in a Volkswagen – same car Veiby used in the FIA European Rally Championship over the weekend.

Årjäng born star Per-Gunnar Andersson will also be taking part in the event, running in a Team Skåab Ford Fiesta Rally2 machine. Isak Reiersen who won the ERC Junior class last weekend will be stepping up to a four-wheel-drive car this time but the car is yet to be announced and same with the former Skoda Motorsport driver Eyvind Brynildsen.

Peter Hedström is also seen on the start list for 4WD cars. The rallycross icon from Sweden will be probably coming to start with one of the Hedström Motorsport Skoda Fabia Rally2 evos. Other strong names included but entered in the 2WD class are Andreas Levin and Andreas Israelsson in a pair of Nissan Sunnys.

The link to the full entry list can be found here (In Swedish).