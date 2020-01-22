Newcomer Jackson hopes to secure the title in JBRC

Peter Jackson, the 21-year-old rally driver from Wales is the latest addition to enter the 2020 Junior British Rally Championship. He will be using the former Ford Fiesta R2T car of Gee Atherton and will be looking to fight it out in the stages against the finest young talents in the championship.

After a season of building momentum throughout 2019, Jackson took the plunge and registered for the BRC. His enthusiasm and intentions were clear to see. He knows there will be a step-up in 2020 but he keeps his feet grounded and he is like a kid in the candy store when he is looking into the calendar for this season.

“I started rallying last year, so I am still very fresh in this motorsport discipline. I started karting at eight until I was 16 or so and last year, after a few years away I got back behind the wheel,” Jackson said.

“I started in a R1 car then after a few events stepped up to the R2 machine to get as much experience as I could with the BRC in mind for 2020.

“The calibre of everything the BRC represents is so strong. The competition is the best, and there are some quality drivers to pitch myself against.

“I want to progress as a driver and you can only do that against the best. We have a slightly older car, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be trying as we want to do well and put in a good fight against the younger cars.”

“I am looking forward to them all, there are some real iconic events. I just can’t wait for the Cambrian it’s going to be very special to compete on a BRC round. Then the trips to Ireland and Ypres will be amazing. I have been watching loads of videos and the stages look fabulous, it’s going to be one amazing experience.”