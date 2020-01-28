Piastri signs for Renault’s Junior Academy

The reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion Oscar Piastri has signed for Renault’s Junior Academy.

The Australian who took last year’s Eurocup title by 7.5 points over Frenchman Victor Martins will race in 2020 for Prema Racing in FIA Formula 3 alongside American Logan Sargeant and Dane Frederik Vesti.

Piastri is excited to be on the same programme as countryman Daniel Ricciardo where he hopes to learn from him.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to join the Renault Sport Academy with a lot of talented racers having come through the programme in recent years,” said the delighted Piastri.

“Getting to this point was hard work on my part, having won the Formula Renault Eurocup last year, but I’m very excited to get started on this journey.

“Being Australian, it’s obviously exciting to be part of the same team as Daniel [Ricciardo] and he is, of course, a very experienced racer now – so I am looking forward to meeting and learning as much as I can from him.”

The Australian is also hopeful for a possible title push at Prema where he hopes to follow in the footsteps of the Robert Shwartzman who took the title for Prema last year in his rookie season.

“To race in FIA Formula 3 with Prema Racing is very exciting, as they’re a top team and I’m really looking forward to building on my strong campaign in 2019.

“It’s obviously going to be a new challenge racing in a different series, but my goal is to kickstart the season strongly with Prema and ultimately go for the title.”