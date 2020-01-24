Red Bull Ring wins best Grand Prix of the year for 2019

Winning Grand Prix of the year in any given MotoGP season is a tough accolade to win, but the Red Bull Ring has today done just that for the second time since 2016.

The Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich was only introduced to the calendar in 2016 making the achievement four years ago that much more impressive.

Since the inaugural Austrian Grand Prix, it’s been a Ducati fest with four wins on the bounce, including Andrea Iannone’s first and only win in the premier class, a double from Andrea Dovizioso in 2017 and 2019, and Jorge Lorenzo in 2018.

The Spielberg based circuit has quickly become a fan favorite due to it’s fast and challenging nature, but also has the perfect scenic backdrop to go racing.

The award was presented by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta to Red Bull CEO Dietrich Mateschitz in the town of Kitsbuhel ahead of the legendary Hahnenkamm race this weekend.

Speaking on what it meant to receive the award, Mateschitz said: “For me, MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorsport. The fact that, within a few years, we have succeeded in being awarded twice for the best Grand Prix in this great racing series makes us proud and confirms our hard work behind the race weekends.

The enthusiasm of the many fans, both on site at the Red Bull Ring and at home in front of the TV sets live on ServusTV, is just as great a reward.

Our early contract extension of the race in Spielberg is our long-term commitment to this fascinating sport and expression of personal appreciation for Carmelo Ezpeleta.”

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

Whether Ducati can make it five consecutive victories in 2020, or a new winner takes center stage, it’s a race everyone is looking forward to seeing including Ezpeleta.

“Spectacular races have been a byword for Austria since we returned to race in this part of the world and we are all very much looking forward to coming back again this year!”

“The Red Bull Ring is a world class facility in an amazing location, with great facilities and staff who make it a pleasure to race there. I think everyone who visits Spielberg is a huge fan of the track and the Red Bull Ring really deserves this award.”

The Austrian Grand Prix will be the 13th race of the 2020 season commencing on the 16th of August.