Ryan Sparks named Go Fas crew chief for 2020

Ryan Sparks will lead Go Fas Racing‘s #32 team in 2020. On Tuesday, the team announced the longtime engineer would become Corey LaJoie‘s crew chief for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season. It will be Sparks’ first foray as a crew chief.

“I am beyond ecstatic for the opportunity that the St. Hilaire family has given me,” Sparks said. “This is something I’ve been working for my entire career, and I’m looking forward to working with Corey and continuing Go Fas Racing’s progression up the points standings.”

In his first season with GFR in 2019, LaJoie finished twenty-ninth in points with two top-ten finishes at the superspeedways (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway). He received a contract extension team last December, though crew chief Randy Cox departed the team.

Sparks moves over from Richard Childress Racing‘s #3 team, where he worked as Austin Dillon‘s race engineer; together, the two won a Daytona 500 in 2018. Prior to the premier series, he was in the same role with Dillon’s championship runs in the Truck Series in 2011 and what is now the Xfinity Series in 2013. He was a member of the RCR camp for thirteen years.

“Ryan comes with a ton of motivation and knowledge to continue pushing the team in the right direction,” LaJoie added. “Just by being around him for a couple hours on his first day I knew he was the guy for the job.”