Sondre Evjen returns to Euro RX

Sondre Evjen from Norway will be back in FIA European Rallycross Championship this year for a full season in a Volkswagen Polo supercar run by the team Volkswagen Dealerteam Bauhaus that are managed by two-time champion in World RX Johan Kristoffersson, Johan’s father Tommy Kristoffersson and 1999 Division 1 champion in Euro RX Per Eklund.

Sondre Evjen made his debut in Euro RX at Riga in 2018 racing for JC Raceteknik in a Volkswagen Polo rented from KMS beside doing full season with the team in RX2 International Serie, before he made his transition over to Kristoffersson Motorsport last year racing in a similar car. Evjen who is a former RX2 International Serie race winner and RallyX Nordic Supercar Lites driver will only be focusing on doing Euro RX now this year.

Last year Evjen finished seventh in the Euro RX standings and he has made the final in Hell and Riga. At his home round in Hell, he was denied the chance of fighting for a podium by a problem with his car in the final. Tommy Kristoffersson will continue to run his title-winning this year and is excited to have signed Evjen for a second season.

“Now it’s time to do it the right way. We want to offer Sondre the best possible car. We have some things that we know we can improve and there is an action plan those. In the right conditions we know that Sondre is fast but at this stage we are not looking at the title race. Our focus is more on building a great platform for Sondre’s further career,” said Tommy Kristoffersson.

“I have a lot of faith in our plan for this year. Last year the deal was only put in place just before the season started, leaving little time for preparation. This time there will be more focus on testing. The car will be more dependable this year and I hope to find a higher level with my driving, and the tracks in Euro RX are the ones I most want to race at,” added Evjen.

