Stroll Excited by Racing Point’s 2020 Prospects: “I think it is a massive opportunity”

Lance Stroll has echoed the sentiments of team-mate Sergio Pérez and feels the 2020 Formula 1 season will be a ‘massive opportunity’ for the Racing Point F1 Team to grow.

The team endured a relatively lacklustre 2019 in which they finished seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, but this was mainly down to delays in developing their RP19. The delays came as a result of the financial problems of the Sahara Force India F1 Team in 2018, with a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium buying out the Silverstone-based team just prior to the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.

The younger Stroll scored the team’s best result of 2019 when he finished fourth in the wet/dry German Grand Prix but finished in the top ten on only six occasions, but the Canadian comes into 2020 hoping to have a much more competitive car that he can fight for regular points finishes.

“I think it is a massive opportunity going into next year [2020] to pick up form,” said Stroll to Motorsport.com. “Everyone’s going to keep working as hard as they can over the winter, that’s the game, but hopefully we will make the biggest jump.

“So I really do look forward to next year. If I look back on this year, we came into the season with some struggles because of where we were this time last year and the troubles that the team had and that really delayed the process of development.

“So if I look at where we where we stand now and going into next year, definitely we got a head start on where we were this time last year, so that really does excite me.

“But it is such a competitive midfield now that will only find out when Melbourne comes around.”