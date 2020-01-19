Pérez on Racing Point’s 2020 Chances: “There is very big, huge potential in this team”

Sergio Pérez says he expects a big jump in performance from his Racing Point F1 Team in 2020, and he cannot see any other team on the Formula 1 grid making as big a jump as them.

The Mexican remains with the team after what was an often frustrating 2019, although Pérez admits that this had been expected on the back of the off-track turmoil in 2018 and the subsequent delays in developing their car.

A Lawrence Stroll-led consortium bought out the ailing Sahara Force India F1 Team midway through the 2018 campaign, but it meant the team were behind in the development of their 2019 machine, and although the team scored seventy-three points, they couldn’t better seventh in the Constructors’ Championship.

Pérez feels there is ‘huge potential’ within the Racing Point team, and as such, he feels there is a good chance of a vastly improved 2020 season, while he feels the 2021 regulations can give Racing Point the opportunity to ‘mix it with the big boys’ at the front of the field.

“There is very big, huge potential in this team,” said Pérez to Motorsport.com. “I think [in 2020] we should be able to see it.

“I don’t think there is a team that can grow as much as this one already [for 2020], and [the new ruleset in] 2021 is a big opportunity for us to mix with the big boys.

“I think this season, the way I see this, we kind of expected to have a bit of a setback.

“I think the momentum, it’s with us. Things are looking great, especially for next year. I think it’s is a big year coming up for us because it’s absolutely the first year where we will see the new administration of the team get into play.”