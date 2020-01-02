Vesti stays with PREMA in F3 step up

Reigning Formula Regional champion Frederik Vesti will drive for FIA Formula 3 Teams’ champions PREMA in the 2020 season.

The 17-year-old joins Logan Sargeant in the Italian squad with American Sargeant bringing a year of valuable experience having spent 2019 with Carlin.

Vesti raced with PREMA in 2019 in his Formula Regional title winning campaign, taking a mammoth thirteen wins and ten pole positions in a truly dominant season, beating Enzo Fittipaldi by over 100 points.

The Danish driver also raced for the Italians at the Macau Grand Prix where he got a valuable taste of the F3 car on his way to a seventh placed finish having tested the car in Valencia a month earlier.

Young Dane Vesti thrilled on the famous streets of Macau back in November. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

Vesti said: “I am incredibly grateful to PREMA for giving me this chance. As drivers we are all dreaming of signing with PREMA. Few of us get the chance. I’m perfectly aware of that. Every single step I took this year in the Formula Regional European Championship had one specific goal – to be preparing for PREMA also in 2020.

“I love the team and the team environment and the effort that is put into every single little detail. I feel so welcomed and so ready to pay back the team in 2020 for making my Formula Regional Championship happen.”

Team Principal Rene Rosin will hope Vesti, along with Sargeant and a third driver (yet to be announced), can bring another title to Vicenza in 2020.

He said: “We are looking forward to seeing Frederik race in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship. We are coming from a dominant season in the series, and we know it won’t be easy to do it all again next year.

“That said, Frederik had an equally outstanding season in Formula Regional and we were impressed by his performances at Valencia and Macau. We are definitely excited to have him on board again. He is very talented and hard-working so I’m sure he will quickly become a key asset for the team.”