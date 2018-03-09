Harry Webb (left) Chris Dittmann (Right) CDR - BRDC F3
Kush Maini / Lanan Racing / BRDC Britsh F3
Pavan Ravishankar - Double R Racing BRDC F3
Kris Mahadik (IND) Double R Racing BRDC F3
Cameron Das is confirmed to race with Carlin in 2018
Petru Florescu will continue with Fortec Motorsport in 2018
Aldo Festante will race for RP Motorsport in 2018
Manuel Maldonado (VEN) Fortec Motorsports BRDC F3
Lukas Dunner steps up to EuroFormula Open in 2018
Michelin will remain as the official tyre supplier of EuroFormula Open for a further three seasons
Van Amersfoort Racing has signed Keyvan Andres and Artem Petrov
Jüri Vips steps up to European Formula 3 full-time in 2018 with Motopark
Ma-Con Motorsport return to European Formula 3 in 2018