Bardinon Confirmed as Van Amersfoort Racing’s First EuroFormula Open Driver

Frenchman Alexandre Bardinon has become Van Amersfoort Racing’s first recruit for the team’s first venture into EuroFormula Open in 2020.

The seventeen-year-old raced for Van Amersfoort Racing for much of the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship season after switching to the Dutch outfit after one outing with his family Mas du Clos Racing Team. He took a best finish of ninth across the year.

“I’m extremely excited about moving up to the F3 EuroFormula Open this season.” said Bardinon. “Last year I have learned an incredible lot in the Formula Regional European Championship and I now feel ready to go head-on into the EFO.

“I was hooked on the car the moment I left pitlane during my first test at the Red Bull Ring in October last year.”

Bardinon says he is thrilled to be remaining with Van Amersfoort Racing for 2020, feeling right at home with the Dutch outfit. He hopes that they can help him reach the next level and be a competitive entity this year.

“I’m thrilled to be doing this together with Van Amersfoort Racing,” admits Bardinon. “I feel very much at home at VAR and of course importantly, they know the Dallara very well.

“Having their knowledge and experience at hand will certainly help me to progress to the next level and be competitive!”

Van Amersfoort Racing are eyeing a two-car effort in EuroFormula Open in 2020, with the second driver to be announced in due course. Rob Niessink, the CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing, said it feels like the right decision to spread into EuroFormula Open and continue the partnership with Bardinon.

“As a team, we felt the time was right to enter the EFO and we are very happy to have Alexandre on-board for this new challenge,” said Niessink. “It’s valuable to continue with a driver into a following season since both driver and team grow close during the year.

“Being able to carry that momentum into a new championship will benefit us all. For Alexandre, 2019 was all about learning and that is exactly what he did. During the season he impressively matured both on- and off the track and we look forward attacking the new championship together with him.

“As always, we will make sure to support him on every possible level!”