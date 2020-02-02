British Formula 4 Champion Maloney Makes EuroFormula Open Switch with Carlin

Zane Maloney, the 2019 British Formula 4 champion, will continue his alliance with Carlin Motorsport into 2020, with the sixteen-year-old moving to the EuroFormula Open series.

Maloney took ten wins on his way to the title last year as well as seven pole positions and five fastest laps and was also the recipient of the Ford Super Rookie Award. He was also awarded the JTR Memorial Award having been deemed to have made the biggest impression on the championship in 2019.

The highly impressive Bajan racer moves into European competition this year, continuing with the team that took him to the British F4 crown, Carlin. The EuroFormula Open season will visit historic circuits including Spa-Francorchamps, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and Pau, while the Mediterranean Grand Prix at Enna-Pergusa in Sicily will return to the calendar.

“It feels great to continue the relationship with Carlin,” said Maloney. “Last year was amazing and I hope to build on this momentum and to perform strongly in EuroFormula.

“I have been working really hard in the off-season with the team, my trainer Dominique and Kokoro Performance in order to take it to another level. I’m ready for the challenge!”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin is delighted to retain the services of Maloney into 2020 and he believes he will continue to be an asset to the team. He is the second driver to be confirmed at the team for the year alongside Israeli driver Ido Cohen.

“We are thrilled to work with Zane again for another season,” said Carlin. “He is an incredibly talented driver as his Formula 4 results prove, and a hard worker within the Carlin team.

“We have no doubt that Zane will be an asset to the team and will be one to watch from the very start of the EuroFormula Open season – we can’t wait to see what he can achieve this year.”