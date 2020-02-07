Chilton confirms part-time Carlin IndyCar schedule for 2020

Carlin has announced today that Max Chilton will return to the team for his fifth season competing in the NTT IndyCar Series. The British driver will continue driving the #59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet for the third year in succession and will contest in the road course and street circuit races, as well as the Indianapolis 500.

Chilton is Carlin’s first driver confirmed for the upcoming 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. The team’s second driver, as well as the identity of the driver who will take over Chilton’s car at the oval races that Max will miss, have yet to be revealed.

Chilton returns to the #59 Chevrolet with Gallagher as a sponsor. In today’s announcement, Chilton spoke of his excitement to be continuing with the relationship between himself, Carlin and Gallagher and that he is looking forward to scoring “solid results” this year.

“I’m excited to formally announce that Gallagher will be back for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season partnering with Carlin for the third season and myself for our fifth season together. The partnership between myself, Gallagher and Carlin is a strong one that honestly feels more like family than the normal motorsports driver, sponsor, and team relationship,” said Chilton.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for Gallagher’s continued support of myself and Carlin as we work toward success in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. To have the opportunity to represent more than 30,000 employees of Gallagher, a brand that focuses so heavily on teamwork and innovation, is a true privilege and I look forward to getting solid results this season.”

After two years racing for Chip Ganassi Racing, Chilton moved to Carlin when the British team entered IndyCar for the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the #59 Chevrolet for a planned full-time season in 2019, but he decided mid-way through the season that he no longer wished to compete in the oval races due to safety concerns.

2020 will see Chilton continue not to race on the ovals, with the exception of the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May. In his third-year with Carlin, Chilton will be hoping to help take the team further up the grid after a difficult 2019 season.

Team principal, Trevor Carlin, spoke today of his hope for an upturn in performance in the coming season as well as his pleasure to welcome back Chilton and Gallagher.

“It is such an honour to have Gallagher back on board for our third season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. They have been such a loyal partner to not only Max during his time in the series, but also to our team as we build our program from the ground up,” said Carlin.

“We’re thankful that Gallagher believes in our mission and supports the team as we do our absolute best to represent their brand at every race event. We had some ups and downs last season, but we’re confident that 2020 will be a great year for us.”

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will kick-off with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 15.