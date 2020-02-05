Craig Breen to compete in ERC with MRF Tyres Team

30-year-old Craig Breen will be running a full-season campaign alongside the Indian tyre manufacturer MRF in the FIA European Rally Championship in a Hyundai i20 provided by BRC Racing.

Breen who became the 2015 ERC vice-champion and most recently last year the Irish Tarmac Rally champion, will now be back in the series with the team. He joined together with MRF last year to further develop new tyres for rallying.

“I’m excited to start this new adventure with MRF Tires. We started working together last year with an emphasis on tire development.” Breen commented.

“I look forward to being able to start ERC again. It will be great to be able to return to some of the rallies I have already entered and I am happy to be able to enter new stages. This is going to be a great year with MRF Tires, the BRC Racing team and Hyundai Motorsport,”

“I look forward to the results of this collaboration with MRF Tires and BRC Racing. The ERC Championship is one of the most important series in the sport,” Andrea Adamo, Team Principal at Hyundai WRC Team, added.

Before the start of the season at Azores Rally on 26-28 March, he will be entering Rally Sweden for Hyundai Motorsport in WRC next weekend.