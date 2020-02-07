Devlin DeFrancesco ready for 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident

After a strong start to 2020 in the F3 Asian Championship, Devlin DeFrancesco will be re-joining Trident Motorsport to race in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship season.

In 2019 Devlin fought hard against a tough competitive field in the FIA Formula 3 championship, and the 20-year-old Italian was quick to demonstrate his talent, making up 13 places in the opening stages of the second round. He continued to advance rapidly, coming extremely close to points on multiple occasions.

“There was big improvement throughout the year speed wise, and I’d say during the second half of the year the speed was very good – Spa, qualifying in the top six there and Monza, after qualifying always being in the top three there until the red flag incident’” said DeFrancesco.

“Obviously the post season test went quite well, we were generally always in the top five so also quite happy with that there’”

He added “I’m happy to be sticking with such an incredible team – Maurizio Salvadori, my engineer Andrea Tesi Mancini, who’s become very close to me, and also Giacamo Ricci and Rocco, my number one mechanic who’s also unbelievable. I’m looking forward to a good year, we found some good stuff during the Valencia tests so I’m sure we can translate that into good results in 2020″

The teams’ owner Maurizio Salvadori added “I am very satisfied to have extended our relationship with Devlin DeFrancesco in F3 for the 2020 season. Last year, Devlin showed great improvement and I am very. Optimistic about the coming season. I am convinced that the experience gained in 2019 will allow him to harvest the good results that are certainly within his reach’”

DeFransesco has been putting together a run of impressive performances as being one of the only drivers to have finished in the points at every race during the F3 Asian Championship.