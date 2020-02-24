Double Dutch Delight for Viscaal and MP

MP Motorsport have named their first driver for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season with Dutch compatriot Bent Viscaal joining the team.

20-year-old Viscaal spent 2019 with HWA Racelab where he finished 15th in the overall standings after a standout fifth-placed finish in the feature race in France.

Joining up with his fellow countrymen as he embarks on his second full season of F3 will no doubt help Viscaal to climb up towards the points on a more regular basis.

Viscaal achieved his best finish of 2019 (5th) in the sun of Southern France. Credit: FIA Formula 3

Viscaal said: “It is nice to return to the old nest for my second season in FIA F3. MP Motorsport showed well in FIA F3 last year, culminating in that spectacular victory in the FIA Formula 3 World Cup in Macau. I aim to continue this trend with the team. I can’t wait to get started with the first test!”

MP didn’t have the successful year they may have been hoping for in 2019 but Liam Lawson, who moves to Hitech GP in 2020, did manage to score two podiums for them.

Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport team manager, said: To Bent I would like to say – welcome home! In 2017, we achieved great results together in Formula 4, and it’s our firm plan to be as energetic in 2020 as in our first year of cooperation. We look forward to another season with Bent.”

The Formula 3 season starts, for the first time, in Bahrain on March 21-22 before the party atmosphere will be in overdrive for this Dutch duo as the series heads to Zandvoort for Round 2 on 2-3 May.