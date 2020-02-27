FIA Formula 3 Championship

Dunner to make F3 debut with MP Motorsport

by Joe Ellis
Credit: FIA Formula 3

The Dutch Squad MP Motorsport have confirmed their second of three drivers for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship in the shape of Austrian Lukas Dunner.

The 17-year-old joins Bent Viscaal in the team with one further spot available at MP for his first season of F3 racing.

Dunner spent 2019 racing for Teo Martín Motorsport in the Euroformula Open Championship where he scored six podiums in a third placed finish in the standings.

Before that, he made his car racing debut with MP back in 2017 in Spanish F4, with Viscaal also in the team, where he finished eighth overall.

Dunner enjoyed his first Macau Grand Prix experience, finishing 12th. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

Speaking after the announcement, Dunner said: “It feels good to be back home,I couldn’t think of a better environment for my promotion to FIA F3 level, as I have fond memories of my F4 season with MP three years ago.

“Together with Bent, I’m sure we will make an impact on the series, and in my debut season I hope to learn from his experience in FIA F3.”

Dunner has had experience of the FIA F3 car with a 12th placed finish at the Macau Grand Prix in November and having tested the car at Valencia in October.

“It’s a joy to welcome Luki back into the team,” said MP’s team manager Sander Dorsman. “He has developed well in the two seasons since, and I’m positive that he will be an asset to our FIA F3 team.

“With Bent and Lukas, our line-up for 2020 is shaping up really well, and I can’t wait to go racing with these guys.”

0 comment
0
Joe Ellis

