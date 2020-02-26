Flörsch joins Campos for debut F3 season

Campos Racing’s 2020 FIA Formula 3 team is now complete with the signing of 19-year-old German Sophia Flörsch.

Flörsch will embark on her first season of FIA F3 racing just 18 months after the Macau GP crash that left her needing surgery to help recover from her injuries. She won the Laureus World Sports Award this year for World Comeback of the Year after she returned to racing for the first time since the accident.

That return came in the Formula Regional Championship where she finished seventh in the final overall standings.

She said: “I am very happy to be competing in the FIA F3 Championship together with Campos Racing. It is going to be my first season in the actual Formula 3 car with Pirelli tires, DRS and the Mecachrome engine.

“Without any test days I have to learn a lot, but I am looking forward to competing against the best drivers.

“For me, it’s important to get better each race weekend, work together with the team and have fun. It’s going to be a great year. The experience of Adrian Campos and his team will for sure help me.”

She will be joined at the Spanish team by Alex Peroni and Alessio Deledda who both raced in the series last season.

Campos president Adrián Campos said: “It is a great privilege to have Sophia in our ranks. She is one of the most talented drivers and a true example of perseverance.

“Sophia will keep fighting to continue making progress in one of the toughest championships on the international scene: the FIA Formula 3 championship.”

There will be a pre-season test at Bahrain for the entire F3 field before the season begins in the desert on March 21-22.