Glenn van Berlo Makes EuroFormula Open Jump with Drivex School

Dutch teenager Glenn van Berlo has become Drivex School’s first confirmed driver for the 2020 EuroFormula Open season, with the eighteen-year-old moving up from the Spanish Formula 4 championship.

Van Berlo took three race victories in 2019 and finished third in the championship and will be looking to build on those performances when he steps up to Formula 3 machinery for the first time in 2020 with the new halo-shod Dallara 320.

“I am delighted to join the EuroFormula,” said van Berlo. “If you can go fast in this car, you can go fast in all other racing cars. It’s a very good preparation for other categories.

“I think as a driver I am better off driving a Formula 3 car because of all the technology involved and of course the amount of downforce that the car has. With a car like that, you can keep learning. I immediately loved it, it’s really impressive.

“I had several options, but I already knew this team from last season in Formula 4 and I get along very well with the team members. Their mentality is top-notch. Now the real work begins.

“My goal for the season is to get to know the car really well and to get the most out of it.”

Drivex’s Manuel Angel de Castro says partnering with van Berlo in EuroFormula Open is ‘extremely promising’ for both parties, and he cannot wait to see what the talented Dutchman can do in 2020.

“We warmly welcome Glenn on board!” said Angel de Castro. “He is a very talented driver, as he showed in the Spanish F4 Championship last year.

“Despite making his first outing in single-seater racing, he was a tough rival from the very beginning. That’s why we are delighted to start working together in the 2020 EuroFormula Open. This project is extremely promising for both sides.

“We are supporting Glenn in order to get him well-prepared for the season- opener in April. He will be a driver to be closely followed despite his rookie status.”