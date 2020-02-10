Grégoire Saucy Moves into Formula Renault Eurocup with ART Grand Prix in 2020

Grégoire Saucy has been named as ART Grand Prix’s first driver for their first season in the Formula Renault Eurocup championship, with the team set to run three cars in 2020.

The twenty-year-old Swiss driver ran primarily in the ADAC Formula 4 championship in 2019, taking two podium finishes whilst racing for French outfit R-ace GP, while also competing in select events of the Italian Formula 4 and Formula Renault Eurocup championships with the same team.

Currently, Saucy is competing in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand, and he currently sits fifth in the standings having taken two podium finishes in the first twelve races. Saucy is delighted to have been given the chance of a full Eurocup campaign with ART.

“I am very happy to be able to race in the Formula Renault Eurocup this season with a team as famous as ART Grand Prix,” said Saucy. “I tested for them in December, and I really appreciated their professionalism toward their work and the warm welcome they all gave me during these few days.

“I would like to thank my main sponsor Richard Mille and I look forward to joining the team as soon as possible and start preparing for the new season.”

Sébastien Philippe, the President of ART Grand Prix, said Saucy had made a good impression on the team in a short amount of time, and he feels he will be an asset to the team throughout 2020.

“Grégoire made a very interesting debut in Formula Renault Eurocup last year in Germany and he is doing great in the Toyota Racing Series,” said Philippe. “He also made a good impression on the team during testing.

“Grégoire has shown he has natural talent, a good margin of progression and all the human qualities needed to achieve beautiful results and to be an asset for the first year of ART Grand Prix’s participation in the Formula Renault Eurocup.”