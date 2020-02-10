Italian Malvestiti completes Jenzer lineup

Jenzer Motorsport have announced 19-year-old Federico Malvestiti as the final piece in their FIA Formula 3 jigsaw for the 2020 season.

He will partner up with fellow Italian Matteo Nannini and Australian Calan Williams with the Swiss outfit which took one win and a further two podiums last season, all courtesy of Yuki Tsonoda who has moved on to FIA Formula 2 with Carlin.

2020 will be Malvestiti’s first full season in F3 after a solitary race weekend with Jenzer at Silverstone replacing Giorgio Carrara. He failed to pull up any tress on his F3 debut, failing to finish the first race and achieving 23rd in the second.

Malvestiti is well accustomed to the Swiss team having already raced two seasons of Formula 4 with them before a successful season in the Formula European Regional Championship.

The 19-year-old pictured here in the wet during post-season testing at Valencia. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

“I’m very happy to compete in FIA F3 this season with Jenzer Motorsport, We already worked together for two years in F4 and we achieved a lot of good memories and results.

“I’m looking forward to start the new season, and to work with these guys in a so high competition as Formula 3.”

Jenzer Motorsport Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “We welcome Federico! It is very motivating for all of us that he is back with his “old team!

“With three rookies, it won’t be easy to shine with top results straightaway. However, we will all work hard and are sure to deliver good results soon.”

Those three rookies have a lot to learn ahead of the season opener in the Bahrain desert on March 21-22