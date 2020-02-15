Jackson Walls Joins Arden Motorsport for Rookie Formula Renault Eurocup Season

Jackson Walls has become Arden Motorsport’s second signing for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup campaign, with the Australian teenager making the move to European competition for the first time.

Walls has been a podium finisher in Australian Formula 4, Asian Formula 3 and the Toyota Racing Series (TRS) in New Zealand, with the seventeen-year-old making the switch to Europe to join Reshad de Gerus at Arden.

The Australian says it is a privilege to race for a team as prestigious as Arden, although his immediate focus is to conclude the final round of TRS this weekend, the New Zealand Grand Prix.

“It’s a privilege to be joining Arden Motorsport for Formula Renault Eurocup for 2020 and I greatly appreciate the trust that everyone has placed in me,” said Walls.

“The team’s heritage shows it can provide an outstanding driver development environment, especially given the number of current Formula 1 drivers that have driven for Arden on their rise to the top tier.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the New Zealand Grand Prix this weekend, the final round of TRS, before moving to the UK to join the team.”

Ben Salter, the Team Manager of Arden’s Formula Renault team, says everyone is delighted to have someone with Wells’ track record in junior formulae on board for 2020, and he hopes the speed he’s shown in other categories can translate into a strong rookie Eurocup campaign.

“Everybody at Arden Motorsport is delighted to welcome Jackson to our Formula Renault Eurocup team for 2020,” said Salter.

“He’s got a strong track record in Formula 4 and Formula 3-spec machinery, and all of that experience will be very useful in terms of driver development as he adapts to a new car and a very competitive championship.

“Jackson’s speed has been very impressive in the ultra-competitive TRS championship and we are looking forward to him continuing that this season in the Eurocup.”