Jenzer Motorsport sign Matteo Nannini for FIA Formula 3 Series

After a successful karting career, the 16-year-old Italian driver Matteo Nannini will race with Jenzer Motorsport in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 series.

Last year, Nannini made a brilliant open-wheel debut gaining 7 victories, 16 podium finishes, 6 pole positions and claimed the Formula 4 UAE title.

He then went on to enter the Formula Regional European Championship which gained him a string of top 10 finishes – including his 6th place finish at his home race, Imola.

At the end of the year, Nannini was awarded at the annual FIA prize-giving ceremony in Paris.

Nannini commented, “I am very excited to move to the FIA Formula 3 championship. I have done pre-season testing with Jenzer Motorsport and I am happy to continue my racing career with this great team. I know the level of the series is highly competitive. Most of the circuits are new for me, but I feel pretty confident to do well.”

Andreas Jenzer added, “working with Matteo in testing showed us his big potential. We are very pleased to have him in our FIA F3 team and are looking forward to a great season together.”

The FIA Formula 3 championship is set to begin on the 20-22 March 2020 in Bahrain and consists of 9 events and 18 races.