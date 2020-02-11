Lewis lays down Junior BRC marker with impressive Cambrian performance

Eddie Lewis proved that he is not there to make up the numbers after an impressive performance at the opening round of the Junior British Rally Championship last weekend, the Cambrian Rally.

The 18-year-old led the Junior BRC contingent after the opening stage and set a string of top times. But, a puncture and subsequent steering issue forced the youngster down the leader board to just miss out on a podium position on the final stage of the rally, finishing fourth.

With the opening stage of the rally a short affair, crews would be forgiven for having to acclimatise to the stages but Lewis laid down his intentions from the off.

Despite being his very first stage in the Junior British rally Championship, Lewis stormed to fastest time through the Crafnant test to lead the category and show that he is in the series to win.

“It’s hard to know what pace you are driving at to be honest, but it felt a good enough stage for us,” Lewis said at the end of the first test. “I took it fairly steady so it’s a surprise to be leading at this point, it’s a good start that’s for sure”.

Lewis continued to punch in some solid stage times over the remaining gravel stages in the morning loop and was never outside of the top three times.

A tough run over the iconic Great Orme asphalt test in Llandudno meant Lewis lost a little time to his rivals, but he would head into the final three stages of the event in a comfortable third overall.



Sadly, the Fiesta would pick up a puncture in the rock-strewn second pass of Gwydir which would haemorrhage over thirty seconds and force him into a battle for the final podium spot on the last test.

The puncture ultimately caused some unseen steering damage, forcing Lewis to back off over the final stage of the event, dropping to fourth in the process.

Lewis was slightly annoyed after the perfect start to the rally: “It’s so frustrating to finish fourth after winning the first stage of the season against some really quick drivers,”



“I knew something wasn’t quite right as soon as we started the last stage and it meant we really couldn’t push too hard. It’s disappointing to finish outside of the podium but there are plenty of positives to take away from our performance this weekend”.



Lewis believes that he has surpassed his expectation in the Welsh forests.



“If you told me I’d be setting fastest stage times and competing for a podium result this time last week I certainly would have taken that.



“We have laid down a statement of intent with our times this weekend and it shows that we mean business. I know it’s a long season and the points will ultimately be very valuable, but this proves that we are not here to make up the numbers.

“The next round will be much harder as I’ve never contested a closed road event before, but I’m eager to learn and hopefully, a podium could be in sight once again.”



The British Rally Championship heads to Ireland for round two, as the closed public roads around Clonakilty host the West Cork Rally in March.

