Macau Master Verschoor returns with MP Motorsport

MP Motorsport have completed their roster for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season with the return of fellow Dutchman Richard Verschoor to the team.

The 19-year-old had an arguably mediocre 2019 season finishing 13th in the F3 standings but he recovered in time for the F3 World Cup at Macau where he stormed to glory.

Verschoor joins Austrian Lukas Dunner and another Dutchman in Bent Viscaal at MP who themselves finished sixth in 2019 largely thanks to two podiums courtesy of Liam Lawson.

Speaking after the announcement, Verschoor said: “I am happy to continue in FIA Formula 3 together with MP Motorsport and TeamNL. Last year saw an upward trend in the second half of the season, culminating in that amazing victory at Macau where everything just clicked.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his best in-season results in mixed conditions at Monza with a pair of fourth place finishes. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

“I’m eager to continue this trend, and I’m confident that I can be a frontrunner in 2020.”

Verschoor will be the experienced head in the MP driver lineup with this being his third season of F3/GP3 racing and will be keen to lead by example from the very first race in Bahrain.

“It is good news that we will continue working together with Richard,” added MP Motorsport team manager Sander Dorsman. “Last year, we showed lots of promise in FIA F3 but now we aim for podiums and more victories.”