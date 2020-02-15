Mercedes to Celebrate Tenth Anniversary of Formula 1 Works Team Return in 2020

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team will celebrate their tenth anniversary of their works return to Formula 1 in 2020, with their first race coming in Bahrain back in 2010 after initially leaving the sport back in 1955.

One hundred and ninety-eight races later, they have recorded ninety-three victories, one hundred and ninety-four podium finishes and forty-eight one-two finishes, with race number one hundred and ninety-nine coming in Australia next month before the two hundredth race comes, perhaps ironically, at the venue of their first race in Bahrain.

Team Principal Toto Wolff has expressed his delight at the anniversary, feeling it shows their long-term commitment to the sport, both as a works entry and an engine supplier. In 2020, they will supply power units to the Racing Point F1 Team and Williams Racing outfits, while the McLaren F1 Team will make the switch back to Mercedes in 2021.

Despite widespread changes to technical regulations and to top-line Daimler management, Wolff feels they have continued to show their unwavering commitment to Formula 1, and it is another milestone for the team that has taken six consecutive World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship title doubles.

“It’s fantastic that the team is able to celebrate its ten-year anniversary,” said Wolff. “We made our first come-back to F1 over 25 years ago as an engine supplier and then we went all in ten years ago.

“It shows our long-term commitment – with our own works team and as a Power Unit supplier to valuable customers. We have been a part of Formula One with changing technical regulations, with changes in the Daimler top management, but our commitment to the sport hasn’t changed.

“It’s great that we get to celebrate our tenth anniversary with the Mercedes works team as one further milestone of this commitment.”