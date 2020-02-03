Montoya wins inaugural Miami’s Fastest Gamer crown

A stunning performance from motor racing legend, Juan Pablo Montoya saw him clinch his first virtual championship at the inaugural Miami’s Fastest Gamer event.

A spin-off of the World’s Fastest Gamer event, Miami’s Fastest Gamer brought together drivers from the Montoya, Barrichello, and Fittipaldi Clans as well as James Davison (IndyCar/GT Racing), Ed Jones (DTM/IndyCar), Adrian Fernandez, and current World’s Fastest Gamer James Baldwin.

Credit: World’s Fastest Gamer

Montoya started third and was embroiled in a fierce battle with Davison and Jones for the race win. As Jones and Davison fought it out for position, Montoya just managed to sneak through and hold on for the win, fending off massive pressure from Jones on the final lap.

An elated Montoya spoke afterwards, “It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe the intensity where you are racing these guys on the simulator. I was burning up – my head felt so hot because you have to be so focused,”

“Honestly, from driving and watching today, I haven’t been this excited about racing in a long time. Everyone in this room who was watching was cheering for somebody – it was so cool.

“I’m a big believer that sim racing is going to be huge – but after today, this is a different level – it was incredible.” The endorsement by the racing legend was well received by many sim racers.

Credit: World’s Fastest Gamer

Rubens Barrichello‘s son Eduardo crossed the line in third while Baldwin crossed the line for fourth. Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi also competed aswell as IMSA GT Racer Robby Foley and racer turned gamer, Chris Munoz

Miami’s Fastest Gamer serves as a prelude to the Miami Esports Arena which was announced by Torque Esports and Allinsports last October.

Allinsports Manufacturing President, Anton Stiponovich spoke about the event, ” Today’s event was brilliant and really showcased how exciting Esports racing can be both from a competitor’s perspective but also as a spectator. We’re planning to hold these types of events regularly, and the intensity will go even higher when we open the new arena.“

Miami’s Fastest Gamer has certainly brought event more attention to sim racing and with the endorsement of it by these racing legends, things are only looking up for the sport.