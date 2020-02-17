Formula Renault Eurocup

Paul Aron Makes Formula Renault Eurocup Switch with ART Grand Prix

by Paul Hensby
Credit: ACI Sport

Mercedes-Benz protégé Paul Aron will make the move into the Formula Renault Eurocup championship in 2020 with ART Grand Prix.

The young Estonian steps up into Formula 3 machinery for the first time in his career after racing in Formula 4 in 2019,  and he was a race winner with Prema Powerteam in both the ADAC and Italian categories. 

He finished second in the rookie category of the ADAC Formula 4 championship behind Roman Staněk but was able to defeat his Czech rival to take the rookie title in Italian Formula 4.

I am very proud to be working together with ART in the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup,” said Aron.  “This is a stepping stone to success and I am sure I can improve myself together with them.

“In the past, many drivers who were a part of this team went on to greatness and I am looking forward to doing the same thing myself. I had a successful first year in single seaters and I am sure that with ART Grand Prix we can have a second successful year in formula racing.

“It is an honour to be part of this legendary and historical team and I am very much looking forward to the upcoming season.

Sébastien Philippe, the President of ART Grand Prix, says Aron’s talent was obvious early on during his single-seater career and expects another step forward for the teenager in 2020.

Paul is an example of the modern driver, whose talent was expressed very early with a dazzling start to his career,” said Philippe.  “He had a great first season in F4 and is taking another step this year.

“He is sixteen, he is very young and his objective, like ours, will be to exploit his potential without burning his wings, to progress throughout the year to finish the season in the top places of a championship that is so full of rising talent.

