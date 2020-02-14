Pembrey Circuit marks 30th Anniversary with circuit upgrades

Pembrey Circuit in Wales reaches a milestone this year as it celebrates its 30th anniversary, to mark the occasion the circuit is planning to build a new garage complex.

Originally opening in 1990, the venue has held many races over the last three decades as a British Automobile Racing Club’s venue.

The circuit has made several developments to the site over the last three years including new circuit layouts, revised rally-cross configurations and improved spectator banking. The newest proposition is likely to promote Pembrey’s appeal even further.

The new garage complex is set to be located on the pit lane, next to the circuit’s control tower. It will consist of 12 double garages with the capacity of 24 cars and will also make use of a large paddock space behind.

The work on the garages is set to be completed by April, with work beginning in the coming weeks. In addition to the new build, the circuit will also receive a new logo for 2020 which is based around the original design from the circuit’s inaugural year.

Phil Davies, Pembrey Circuit manager said, “having been here since the very beginning, it fills me with immense pride that Pembrey is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year – and we couldn’t mark the milestone any better than by delivering another memorable year of racing, as well as building for the next 30 years”

“Over the past three decades we have hosted all sorts of events such as the British Touring Car Championship, British Superbike Championship and British Formula 3 – to name a few – and all of them have played a pivotal role in our continual growth”,

“With a new garage complex and some of the marque events we have here, I’m confident that 2020 is going to be a special year for the venue and I’m looking forward to welcoming spectators and competitors alike in joining us as we celebrate”.

Ben Taylor, BARC Group Chief Executive added, “Pembrey is a really important part of the UK motorsport scene and Phil and his team have provided excellent racing and a warm Welsh welcome for 30 years,”

“There is still a huge amount of potential there and these new garages are the next stage in realising that. They will significantly improve the experience for people racing and testing at Pembrey this year”.

Pembrey Circuit will kick off the 2020 season in late March.