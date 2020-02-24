Peroni to return from injury with Deledda at Campos

Campos Racing have secured two thirds of their 2020 FIA Formula 3 lineup with Italian Alessio Deledda remaining the team along with Alex Peroni’s long awaited return.

Australian Peroni raced for Campos in 2019 but his season was cut short after a flying crash at Monza broke his vertebrae and he was forced to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Peroni, above, running round Monza with all four wheels on the floor, smart! Credit: FIA Formula 3.

But following a winter of hard work, the 20-year-old is ready to get back behind the wheel and pick up from where he left off as Campos’ standout driver as the only one to score points.

Speaking after the announcement, Peroni said: “I’m really excited to announce I will be joining Campos Racing for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship season. I’m looking forward to starting the new season. It was a very tricky one last year.

“We showed good potential in places but something always happened to prevent us from achieving top results. But we learned a lot and that’s the main thing as that knowledge can be carried over to the new season. The FIA Formula 3 Championship is unfinished business. Now we’ll have another shot!”

Deledda will be pushing harder than ever to get his first F3 points in 2020. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

Deledda also stays put with the Spanish squad despite struggling to push further up the field over the course of 2019.

He said: “I’m really happy to join Campos Racing one more year. The team always gave their best and I’m so grateful to them for the improvements and the experience I gained. This year I’m ready to improve my results in the races, I’m looking forward to driving again in the FIA F3.”

The Formula 3 season will get underway in Bahrain for the first time on 21-22 March.