Reigning Cadet Champion Rupert Flynn to join JBRC

Rupert Flynn from Kent is the next driver to announce his step-up to the single-make class in the Junior British Rally Championship driving in a Ford Fiesta R2T provided by EDSL Sport.

Flynn who is the reigning Cadet Champion was the sole competitor in the series as he participated in the Ulster Rally. The objective of this was to win the rally and earn himself a free entry into the 2020 championship.

He will now make his step-up from naturally aspirated machine to the turbocharged Fiesta in the Junior BRC. Signing up with the team to do a full-season campaign.

“Although we only did one event, it wasn’t simple. It was challenging rally with a lot of slippery surfaces and there were many places I could have gone off if I wasn’t wound back by my co-driver.” Flynn said.

“There were a few places I did go off… most noticeably on stage one! It’s all about finding the limits and going past them occasionally but I think that helped us understand longer events and how to feed yourself in.”

“I can’t wait to get into the car. I have been to the factory and done a day working out what does what. We have a pre-event test on the Thursday before the rally and that will be our time to get to grips with it. I have heard a lot of good things about it from other drivers and the EDSL team – I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”

“On the Cambrian, I want to get used to the car and then finish it and see where we go from there for the championship. I haven’t got anywhere near the experience compared to some if not most of the other drivers. 2020 is all about learning with the eyes on 2021.

“Ypres stands out as an event I cannot wait for this year as the stages are nice and long, lots of fans and a big event to step up to,” Flynn added.