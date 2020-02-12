Renault F1 Team Unveils First Glimpse of 2020 Car

The Renault F1 Team has been the latest outfit to unveil their 2020 challenger, although the full car will not be shown until the first day of pre-season testing.

The R.S.20 is the latest offering of the French manufacturer and will be driven by Australian Daniel Ricciardo and his new French team-mate Esteban Ocon this season.

For Ricciardo, it is his second season with Renault, whilst Ocon has left his role as the reserve driver for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team to return to Formula 1 racing, having last competed in 2018 with the Racing Point F1 Team.

The unveiling was at Renault’s flagship store, L’Atelier Renault in Paris, with the R.S.20 in pre-season testing livery, with the full car and its E-Tech 20 power unit to be revealed in full on the first day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week.

“This year, Renault will continue its very proud and long-standing history in Formula 1 into a new decade, our sixth consecutive in the sport,” said Renault Sport Racing President, Jérôme Stoll.

“Our commitment to Formula 1 has led to inventive marketing initiatives to increase awareness of, and commitment to, our brand. I look forward in particular to supporting new activations from Groupe Renault and its markets around E-Tech technology, which has been inspired by long-standing Formula 1 innovation.

“Our presence in the sport is also a unique opportunity for the team’s partners and sponsors to build relationships with one of the most important car manufacturers in the world, and for Renault to benefit from their know-how in their respective fields.”

Renault looking to ‘Recapture’ Positive Momentum

Stoll feels 2020 is an important year for Renault as they look to re-find the kind of momentum that they had between 2016 and 2018 that was lost somewhat in 2019. Last year saw the team drop down behind the McLaren F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship.

“2020 is also an important transition year for the team,” said Stoll. “We aim to recapture the positive momentum from our first three years since returning to Formula 1 while preparing for next season, which will represent a new cycle for all teams.

“Having completed our initial construction phase, we are more determined than ever to be ready to attack and take advantage of the 2021 technical changes.

“2020 is also the last year under the current agreements that govern Formula 1’s commercial rights. The new agreements and rules, already in advanced negotiation, should represent a new opportunity for Renault Sport Racing and for Renault to take part in a more balanced, competitive sport.

“I have every faith in the teams across Enstone and Viry to challenge once more for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship this year, plus ensure the coming era is anticipated successfully for both the team and Renault brand.

“This is an exciting time to be part of Formula 1, and it is up to us to make the best of it.”