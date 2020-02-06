MotoGP

Repsol Honda launch new 2020 bike in Indonesia

by Robert Jones
Image Credit: MotoGP.com

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and younger brother Alex Marquez showcase the new Repsol Honda RC213V livery in Jakarta ahead of the first official test in 2020.

The two world champions were joined by Toshiyuki Inuma, President Director PT Astra Honda Motor, Tetsuhiro Kuwata, HRC Director – General Manager of Race Operations and Team Manager of Repsol Honda, Alberto Puig

Honda’s following in Indonesia is astronomical, and with Mandalika next to greet the MotoGP race calendar in 2021, it was the perfect setting. 

Marc secured his sixth MotoGP championship in 2019 and eighth in total, along with the team’s record 25th manufacturers crown as part of their third triple crown in succession. 

Honda have accumulated a stunning 309 victories in the premier class, and will be looking to extend what has been a superb run since 2013. 

Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 is the sole non Honda rider to win a championship in that time frame with Yamaha. 

The new Yamaha test rider’s seat is now that of Alex who took part in the recent MotoGP shakedown test in Sepang

While Marc did not ride, due to shoulder recovery dominating his 2020 preseason preparations, both men will be in action for the official test once again taking place at Sepang on the 7-9 of February. 

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

Current Moto2 champion Alex has been involved for Honda at every test since the final round of 2019 in Valencia

With four more official tests at Sepang, Jerez and two in Qatar before the opening round in Losail. It will be important for the 23 year-old to continue adapting to the RC213V machine. 

For Marc, he is expected to be limited in terms of track time during the Sepang test as he looks to build strength back into the shoulder. 

You can see both riders on track for the first competitive time on the 8th of March.

