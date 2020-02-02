Reshad de Gerus Joins Arden for 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup Campaign

Sixteen-year old Réunionese racer Reshad de Gerus, the runner-up of the 2019 French Formula 4 championship, will switch to the Formula Renault Eurocup championship in 2020 with Arden Motorsport.

De Gerus took four victories in 2019, winning at Pau and Spa-Francorchamps before taking two wins at the Circuit de Nevers Magny Cours, finishing second in the championship to recent Renault Sport Academy acquisition Hadrien David.

David will also switch to Eurocup in 2020 with MP Motorsport, but de Gerus will be looking to gain revenge on his rival, while continuing the momentum Arden had from last season where they finished third in the Teams’ Championship.

“I’m very pleased to announce I’ll be driving in the Formula Renault Eurocup with Arden Motorsport in 2020,” said de Gerus. “I’d like to take the chance to thank Garry Horner and everybody at the team for the fantastic opportunity.

“Last season was a promising step forward for the team and I’m confident we can continue to build on that momentum heading into 2020. It’s a great series and a brand-new car for me, but testing has been promising so far and I’m confident we’ll arrive at the opening round at Monza in good shape.”

Ben Salter, the Team Manager of the Arden Formula Renault team, says he has been impressed by the progress made by de Gerus during his two years in the French Formula 4 championship, and he feels the Réunionese can be a strong rookie in 2020.

“Everybody at Arden Motorsport is delighted to welcome Reshad to our Formula Renault Eurocup team for 2020,” said Salter. “His progress over the last two years in the French F4 Championship has been very impressive and testing with him so far has put the foundations in place for a strong rookie season ahead.

“It’s a challenging championship, but Reshad is up to the task and we’re looking forward to a successful season together.”