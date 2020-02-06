Retro look for Suzuki in 2020 bike launch

Team Suzuki Ecstar began the new decade today with a completely new livery for this upcoming season.

2020 will mark the 60th year for the Japanese manufacturer in racing, a milestone celebrated by the team with their new look bike.

The new Suzuki will be led by two-time winner in 2019 Alex Rins, who became a consistent podium finisher during last season.

Lining up alongside Rins is former Moto3 champion Joan Mir for the second year in a row.

The GSX-RR 2020 will honor the rich racing history that Suzuki have which began in 1960 with their participation in the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy.

Since that appearance, Suzuki have gone on to collect an impressive 14 world championships as a whole.

Kenny Roberts jr is the last world champion for Suzuki in the MotoGP category which was back in 2000.

Two decades on and Suzuki are still having success as Rins showed last season with last lap wins over Valentino Rossi at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and Marc Marquez at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

Rins spoke at the team launch about last season’s highs, and expectations for 2020: “Last season brought me one of the most exciting feelings on earth which was to win my first MotoGP race.

It was a dream come true, and the second victory felt amazing too. I will bring those emotions with me into 2020, as well as the awareness of the growth that I’ve made.”

The Spaniard is aware of the importance that comes with learning to manage a race situation better for this season: “One of the most important lessons I’ve learnt is how to better manage a race, especially when I’m leading or fighting. I will carry the special livery for the 60 years in racing and this makes me proud.

Now in 2020 we have to stay focused and get good results, more podiums for sure and hopefully also more wins. This is the path to success, I believe: little by little, step by step, with hard work all together.”

For Mir, its about putting the steep learning curve he endured at times into practice: “For sure my expectations for 2020 are much higher than last year, because I’m not a rookie anymore.

We ended last season on a good path, with consistent improvements that helped me to overcome the difficulties that came from the crash in Brno and led me to have some very positive races at the end of the season.“

Overshadowed as a rookie due to the brilliance of Fabio Quartararo, Mir still had his fare share of moments.

It will be important for the 22 year-old to make the step into the elite group of riders as the year progresses. “The first year has been a learning one, the MotoGP machine is such a beast that you have to learn how to control it, and I had huge support from all of my team.

Now I want to build on my experience and start placing my name among the top riders.”

You can see how both men get on during their preparations for the upcoming year in the Sepang test on the 7-9 of February.