Rookie Trio to lead Carlin Attack

The 2020 FIA Formula 3 season has another three drivers to add to the roster as Carlin Buzz Racing announced their full driver lineup.

It will consist of three FIA F3 rookies, Enaam Ahmed, Clement Novalak and Cameron Das who have all raced for the Farnham-based team in other junior formula series.

Both Ahmed and Novalak won the BRDC British Formula 3 championship with Carlin in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Ahmed had a successful season racing in Japanese F3 in 2019 where he won two races on his way to a third-placed Championship finish.

Frenchman Novalak will be hoping for a less stormy season compared to the post-season test at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit. Credit: FIA Formula 3

“I’m glad to be home,” Ahmed said. “I can’t think of a team I trust more than Carlin. They are family, and quite simply if I’m going to win, it’s only going to be with Carlin.”

Novalak has spent the previous two seasons racing in the UK after a highly successful karting career and now will embark on a worldwide season for the first time.

“I’m very happy to be back with Carlin for another year and thrilled to be taking on the FIA F3 grid with them. I’m really excited to be getting back out on track soon and getting this season started,” said Novalak.

Das moves over from the Euroformula Open Championship but he perhaps underperformed compared to his own expectations, finishing 12th in the standings.

The American said: “I’m ecstatic to be back with Carlin this year, although it’s a new championship, I already know most of the Carlin team members, so I feel right at home. The car looks mega too in all aspects. I’ve been itching to try out a V6 with DRS, so the Bahrain test can’t come soon enough.

Ahmed got to try his hand in F3 machinery with Campos at the Macau Grand Prix in November. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

“Even with just sim experience, I’ve found this new generation International F3 very different to what I’m used to, but I’m certainly up for the challenge. I’d like to offer a huge thank you to my sponsorship partners this year, and to the Carlin team for making this dream a reality.”

Carlin has long been one of motorsport most formidable junior single-seater teams but really struggled in the 2019 F3 season, finishing ninth out of ten teams, scoring just 14 points.

Team Owner Trevor Carlin added, “I’m extremely happy to have three drivers we know so well with us for the 2020 FIA F3 season. We know what each of them is capable of, we know how they work, how they like to set-up a car and all of these elements will help us as we head into the season.

“We made some really big steps forward with the car towards the end of the 2019 and in Macau and I’m looking forward to working with Clem, Enaam and Cam to build on this in 2020. We’re very proud once again to do that as Carlin Buzz Racing and thank Buzz for their support of our FIA F3 team.”